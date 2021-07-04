The following building permits were issued last week:
2520 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,758 square feet
4014 Mayflower Drive, David & Clare McBrayer, single-family home, 2,998 square feet
2266 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,619 square feet
4800 King Road, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,547 square feet
700 Glenn Court, Homes by C.M. Mattingly, single-family home, 1,440 square feet
3550 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,197 square feet
2516 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,143 square feet
3936 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,257 square feet
4994 Jones Road, Homes by Benny Clark, single-family home, 2,969 square feet
6366 Hayden Bridge Road, Ferman Burnette, single-family home, 4,357 square feet
4701 Kentucky 2830, Castlen Steel, fertilizer storage building, $1.1 million
4701 Kentucky 2830, Castlen Steel, fertilizer storage building, $1.4 million
2775 Calumet Trace, Envision Contractors, retail shell, $581,400
121 Santa Maria Drive, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $38,700
2365 Stone Crest Lane, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground pool, $63,900
