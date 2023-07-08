The following building permits were issued between June 28 and July 4:
• 4812 King Road, Morris Custom Finishes, post-frame residence, 3,538 square feet, $114,985
• 6101 Jack Hinton Road, Brandon Lanham, install single-wide manufactured home, $22,758
• 1901 Ragu Drive, CDM Smith Inc., construct a sludge tank, $129,960
• 711 Clay St., Carmel McLeod, interior gut and remodel with the same floor plan, $40,000
• 1310 Allen St., OM Contracting, repair wood and install new windows/siding, $30,000
• 305 East 23rd St., Lee Gardner, full interior remodel plus upstairs bathroom addition, $35,000
• 1845 Wrights Landing Road, Joseph and Sally Brooks, add roof over existing deck, $5,000
• 609 Wing Ave., Lanham Brothers, remodel second floor, $157,000
• 2947 Fairview Drive, Nathan Johnson, construct detached post-frame building, $24,000
• 7400 Lashbrook Road, William and Menisa Taylor, build metal pole barn, $14,000
• 6123 West Fifth Street Road, John Lynch, construct pole barn, $24,000
• 3537 Woodlane Drive, Cecilia Yates, place bluegrass portable building on blocks, $10,000
• 6841 Valley Brook Trace, Bridget Teigen, construct deck around above ground pool, $8,000
• 4806 West Fifth Street Road, Armando Ortiz, convert attached garage into bedrooms, move laundry room, add hallway, and bathroom remodel, $2,500
