The following building permits were recorded this week:
• 6516 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,826 square feet, $59,345
• 6539 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,611 square feet, $52,357
• 663 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family residence, 2,523 square feet, $81,997
• 4181 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Kentucky Dream Homes, install single-section manufactured home, $25,480
• 2490 Calumet Trace, Suite 1, John Clancy, finish out for OT Fitness, $171,174
• 4235 Mayflower, RBE Construction and Remodeling, construct detached patio cover, $40,000
• 1445 Old Ben Ford Road, Kaysinger Custom Building & Construction, entire home remodel, $86,800
• 807 East 21st St., Ki Yoo, entire home remodel, $20,000
• 4333 Brookhill Drive, Mike Lewis Building, porch addition, $20,000
• 2437 Downing Drive, Disaster Team, Inc., repair fire damage, $27,000
• 5330 Ashland Ave., Disaster Team, Inc., repair fire damage, $75,000
• 1900 Griffith Place West, CR Contracting, residential addition and remodel, $100,000
• 2860 Highway 1207, Lance Woolverton, garage addition, $33,300
• 6269 Brookstone Place, Chelsea Yewell, construct pole barn, $26,000
• 3672 Limestone Drive, Martin Custom Building, Inc., construct pool house, $25,000
• 2901 Bittel Road, Danco Construction, Inc., construct new tennis courts, $578,000
• 3585 Thruston Dermont Road, Beth Bindner, cell tower modifications, $29,000
