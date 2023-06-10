The following building permits were recorded between May 31 and June 6:
• 2519 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,989 square feet, $64,642
• 3415 New Hartford Road, Hayden Construction, finish Donato’s Pizza Restaurant, $350,000
• 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Ben O’Dell, interior remodel of sanctuary and mezzanine area, $987,390
• 5035 Frederica St., S.A. Ridgeway Construction — Rusty Daugherty, office remodel, $63,580
• 5031 Frederica St., TNT Fireworks, temporary tent for firework sales
• 3151 Highway 54, TNT Fireworks, temporary tent for firework sales
• 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., TNT Fireworks, temporary tent for firework sales
• 2419 St. Ann St., Mike Lewis Building, room addition, $149,000
• 4737 Pleasant Valley Road, Randall Lambert, front porch addition, $6,500
• 401 Frederica St. Building D, 1st Floor, Suites 101-104, The Malcolm Bryant Corporation, interior remodeling, $15,500
• 1100 Walnut St., Hayden Construction, remodel offices into pharmacy, $65,000
• 2301 West 7th St., Frank Dodson, detached steel garage, $9,000
• 2626 Dellwood Valley Lane, Anthony Ryan Barkley, foundation for storage building, $6,000
• 3220 Free Silver Road, Circle C Contracting, in-ground swimming pool, $61,487
• 2389 Heartland, Marty Clouse, rear covered patio, $6,800
• 6780 Roy Wells Road, Irvin Merritt, carport addition, $1,816
