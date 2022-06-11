The following building permits were issued this week:
• 1740 Whispering Meadows Drive, O’Bryan Custom Building, single-family residence, 3,498 square feet, $113,685
• 1864 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,478 square feet, $113,035
• 6528 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,925 square feet, $62,562
• 7301 Hobbs Road, Mike Lewis Building, foundation for bath house, $20,000
• 7274 Highway 431, Zach Hatcher, construct new parts warehouse, $91,000
• 3250 Hayden Road, MDI Construction, Inc., finish out construction, $60,000
• 10737 Highway 81, Phil Benningfield, porch addition, $13,000
• 2670 Cherry Blossom Court, J & R Construction, deck addition, $20,082
• 10425 Highway 54, Scott Coomes, garage renovations, $6,000
• 100 Industrial Drive, Alex Loehrlein, construction ADA bathroom, $50,000
• 3306 Placid Place, Nathan Mayfield, sun room addition, $14,000
• 100 Industrial Drive, Jonathan Jansen, install clean agent suppression, $50,000
• 401 Frederica St., Morgan Kirkland, remodel tenant space, $6,800
• 2772 Frederica St., Danco Construction, Inc., install firewall, $35,000
• 10890 McCamish Road, Morris Custom Finishes, construct detached building, $51,577
• 185 McFarland Road, Jonathan and Nicole Billiter, construct pole barn, $28,000
• 2224 Becklynn Drive, Maurice Pools and Spas, in-ground swimming pool, $58,000
