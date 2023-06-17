The following building permits were issued between June 7-13:
• 6608 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,232 square feet, $72,540
• 1420 Maple Ave., RBE Construction and Remodeling, single-family residence, 1,655 square feet, $53,787
• 5560 Park Haven Bend, KSB, single-family residence, 2,204 square feet, $71,532
• 3219 St. Ann St., Samquest Global, single-family residence, 2,028 square feet, $65,910
• 5561 Park Haven Bend, KSB, single-family residence, 2,758 square feet, $89,635
• 155 McFarland Road, Ben Bramschreiber, single-family residence, 1,620 square feet, $52,650
• 6564 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,670 square feet, $54,275
• 4111 Nina Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,793 square feet, $90,772
• 8511 Highway 144, Family Dream Homes, install new manufactured home, $35,630
• 4959 New Hartford Road, A & K Construction, construct athletic building and install new lights, $893,733
• 2630 Frederica St., WAS Enterprises, LLC DBA Marvin's Fireworks, seasonal firework sales tent
• 2885 West Parrish Ave., Rick Ferguson, seasonal firework sales tent
• 1670 Starlite Drive, TNT Fireworks, seasonal fireworks tent
• 4687 Highway 54, Kenneth Johnson, add cover to concrete patio area, $16,000
• 4573 Fountain View Trace, Jiang Shufei, construct patio cover, $5,000
• 1020 Piedmont Drive, Disaster Team, Inc., repair tree damage to home, $10,000
• 2109 West 6th St., Jeff Blanford, construct deck, $10,000
• 501 Walnut St., Hartz Contracting of Owensboro, remodel existing laundry room, $27,688
• 1219 Western Court, Martin Brothers Roofing, construct a rear home addition, $85,000
• 5122 Grandview Drive, JRJ Construction, construct a covered front porch, $8,000
• 2929 Turfway Drive, JRJ Construction, construct rear covered porch addition, $10,000
• 2280 Tamarack Road, A & K Construction, Inc., renovations and new construction for tennis courts, $353,526
• 1015 Southtown Blvd., The Malcolm Bryant Corporation, canopy addition, $1,800
• 5645 Highway 81, Eric Ebelhar, construct detached post-frame building, $28,000
• 809 Dixiana Court, Dan Igleheart, construct stick-frame garage, $19,000
• 8250 Todd Bridge Road, Brad Whitaker, construct detached stick-frame garage, $45,000
• 5616 Pleasant Point Road, Morris Custom Finishes, construct detached post-frame building, $28,545
• 1110 Hill Ave., Candace and Don Austin, construct detached post-frame building, $15,000
• 2947 Fairview Drive, Superior Backyard Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $65,000
• 5225 Pleasant Valley Road, Circle C Contracting, construct in-ground swimming pool, $68,747
• 1421 Hill Ave., Integrity Backyard Builds, construct in-ground swimming pool, $60,250
• 3819 Wood Trace, Maurice Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $88,658
• 8220 Saur Road, Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $50,900
• 4255 New Hartford Road, A & K Construction, Inc., install new light poles, lighting, asphalt, sidewalks, fencing, and bullpens, $353,526
