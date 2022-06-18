The following building permits were issued this week:
• 8450 Monarch Road, Morris Custom Finishes, single-family residence, 5,150 square feet, $167,375
• 6517 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 1,858 square feet, $60,385
• 2399 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,657 square feet, $86,352
• 3553 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,328 square feet, $75,660
• 5118 Funny Cide Cove, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,073 square feet, $99,872
• 1722 Pleasant Valley Road, O’Bryan Contracting, addition construction and renovations, $681,788
• 2876 Heartland Crossing Blvd., Hayden Construction Company, construct strip center (shell only), $650,000
• 1902 Winston Drive, Cabinets Etc., interior renovations, $6,000
• 4144 Highway 142, Floyd Tapp, garage addition, $6,000
• 1321 Parrish Ave. East, Bradford Hill, fire damage repairs, $6,000
• 1403 Maple Ave., Jones Roofing, fire damage repairs, $22,000
• 817 Cottage Drive, Kizer Construction, construct detached garage, $16,500
• 746 Canterbury Road, James Wedding, construct post frame building, $46,000
• 340 Jack Bosley Road, Morris Custom Finishes, construct post frame building, $38,787
• 5850 Millers Mill Road, O’Bryan Contracting, construct cover porch addition to pole barn, $16,000
• 4466 Strickland Drive, Jones Roofing, construct detached building, $43,000
• 2020 Frederica St., O’Bryan Contracting Inc., parking lot expansion, $480,000
• 5430 Hollow Cove, Superior Backyard Pools, construct in-ground pool, $43,000
