The following building permits were issued between June 14-20:
• 6408 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 3,068 square feet, $99,710
• 3245 Mt. Moriah Avenue, Hayden Construction, demising wall, 4,500 square feet, $5,000
• 6714 Jack Hinton Road, Phillip Hamilton, footer only for future sunroom, 192 square feet, $4,000
• 6183 Old Highway 54, Mike Lewis Building, residential remodel and windows, $10,000
• 3119 Dade Cove, ProFinish Remodeling, construct a covered porch, 252 square feet, $13,000
• 7454 Old Highway 81, Espinobarros Construction, repair rot damaged porch and reshingle roof, $0
• 66 Woodford Avenue, Jeff Sandford, full renovation (gut and remodel), $70,000
• 10184 Highway 54, Matt Morris, pour new footings in basement, add LVL to support the floor, block up to beam under floor joists, repair floor joists, add a beam to carry upstairs balcony, $5,000
• 8220 Saur Road, Michael Funk, construct pool pavilion, 288 square feet, $7,000
• 6808 Bridgeview Court, Travis French, construct covered patio, 432 square feet, $4,000
• 703 Scherm Road, Ted Lolley, repair vehicular damaged wall, $7,000
• 5371 Lonesome Pine Trail, William Dant, construct front porch stoop with footer, walls and cap, 704 square feet, $10,000
• 4073 Little Bluestem Drive, Dean Simpson, covered porch, 144 square feet, $6,000
• 9622 Johnson Road, Morris and Patricia Adams, construct a detached post-frame building, 1,740 square feet, $48,000
• 2639 Chatham Lane, Diggers, construct a post frame building, 2,400 square feet, $60,000
• 700 Glenn Court East, John Freeman, detached garage with covered porch, 720 square feet, $12,000
• 2119 Frederica Street, Hayden Construction, update bathroom, add door, rebuild steps, add ramp and rework parking area, 4,788 square feet, $85,000
• 4085 Red Clover Drive, Cavanaugh Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, 392 square feet, $45,000
• 6315 Horrell Road, Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, 512 square feet, $67,775
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.