The following building permits were issued last week:
2602 Central Park, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,728 square feet
5109 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,778 square feet
6386 Hayden Bridge Road, Dan Thomas Custom Homes, single-family home, 4,268 square feet
6861 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,266 square feet
2512 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,068 square feet
2125 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,786 square feet
9578 Kentucky 56, Susan O’Bryan, 80,000-bushel grain bin, $126,102
2625 Frederica St., Vicki Quisenberry, two-story addition, $198,000
6486 Valley Brook Trace, Daniel Koonce, in-ground pool, $38,000
2886 South Hampton Road, Sweetwater Pools and Outdoor Living, $64,000
