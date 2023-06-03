The following building permits were issued between May 24 and May 30:
• 10906 Highway 231, Ashlie Snow, single-family residence, 1,379 square feet, $44,817
• 7600 Texas Gas Road, JMJ Custom Homes, single-family residence, 5,913 square feet, $192,172
• 2322 Highway 81, Hayden Construction Company, construct an addition, $1,850,000
• 4172 Pinta Drive, Scavenger Woodworks — Trae Gaddis, construct rear covered patio addition, $7,000
• 1220 Hickory Lane, Home Run Lawn and Home Repairs, construct porch addition with outdoor fireplace, $12,000
• 3820 Springtree Drive, Pro-Finish Remodeling, construct covered porch, $8,500
• 4450 Stonegate, Mike Locher, install patio cover, $3,000
• 405 East 25th St., J & R Construction, repair roof and water damage, $30,000
• 1906 West 5th St., Jeconias Bautista, kitchen addition and interior remodeling, $60,000
• 5183 Roby Road, Wayne Jones, construct detached post-frame building, $17,000
• 2305 Venetian Way, Hannah Corbett, install shed for storage and workshop, $9,000
