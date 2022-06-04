The following building permits were issued this week:
• 6618 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,470 square feet, $112,775
• 2600 Free Silver Road, Connor Homes LLC, single-family residence, 2,991 square feet, $97,207
• 2115 E. Parrish Ave., Thompson Construction, construct car wash building, $250,000
• 6333 Luther Taylor Road, ProFinish, construction addition, $80,000
• 3973 Brookside Court, ProFinish, construct enclosed patio, $5,800
• 1731 Whispering Meadows Drive, RBE Construction & Remodeling, kitchen remodel, $59,000
• 8175 Boteler Road, Morris Custom Finishes, construct detached building, $28,778
• 7575 Crooked Creek Road, Madison Wortham, carport construction, $8,000
• 8949 Old Hartford Road, Howard’s Post Frame, garage construction, $41,000
• 3618 Marycrest W., Kim Hayden, construct in-ground swimming pool, $36,000
• 5054 Veach Road, Circle C Contracting, construct in-ground swimming pool, $48,575
