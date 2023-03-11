The following building permits were issued between March 1 and March 7:
• 5527 Meadow Grove Drive, O’Bryan Custom Building, single-family residence, 3,380 square feet, $109,850
• 3581 Thruston Dermont Road, Kelly Shorts, modify cell phone tower, $45,000
• 3560 Hayden Road, Kelly Shorts, modify cell phone tower, $45,000
• 616 Walnut St., City of Owensboro, construction, $10,000
• 2431 Mayfair Ave., Richard Sims, residential remodel, $5,500
• 5220 Woodpointe Court, Mike Lewis, finish out basement, $20,000
• 4902 Graham Lane, Keith Wiltfang, construct pole barn, $45,000
• 1300 Coventry Lane, Apex Renovations, replace subfloor, $3,000
• 4537 Countryside Drive, residential kitchen remodel, $18,500
• 3620 Riverbend Cove, Mike Lewis Building, construct deck on existing covered patio, $1,500
• 523 Center St., TEC Investments, interior residential remodeling, $35,000
• 2816 Veach Road, 301A, Distinctive Homes by Ben Clark, remodel existing office, $58,313
• 800 Chuck Gray Court, Jamie Mindrup, finish out upper level of church, $6,500
• 4719 Highway 54, Howard’s Post Frame, construct post-frame building, $14,244
• 6167 Wayne Bridge Road, Integrity Backyard Building, in-ground swimming pool, $116,790
• 4708 Pecan Ridge Court, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $43,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.