The following building permits were issued this week:
• 2334 Woodstone Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,265 square feet, $106,112
• 7191 Old Masonville Rd., Kentucky Dream Homes, install manufactured home, $36,400
• 1145 Ewing Rd., Ted Lolley, construct a building, $10,000
• 2060 Lewis Ln., Lanham Bros. General Contracting, addition, $10,649
• 2601 W. Parrish Ave., Hayden Construction, finish out T-Mobile, $67,000
• 2601 W. Parrish Ave., Hayden Construction, white box, $65,000
• 2001 E. 4th St., Mustang Contracting, LLC, build a canopy over compactor, $30,000
• 5154 Veach Rd., Total Home Building, kitchen addition, $25,000
• 4836 Graham Ln., Barry Cline, construct post frame building, $21,500
• 7200 Knottsville Mt. Zion Rd., Kizer Construction, convert stable, $350,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.