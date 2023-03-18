The following building permits were issued between Mar. 8 and Mar. 14:
• 6485 Boston Laffoon Road, Homes by Benny Clark, single-family residence, 3,008 square feet, $97,760
• 640 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family residence, 2,829 square feet, $94,152
• 6836 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,716 square feet, $88,270
• 6986 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,232 square feet, $72,540
• 7130 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,308 square feet, $75,010
• 4641 Ridge Road, Steve Baker Building, single-family residence, 3,023 square feet, $98,247
• 634 Chuck Gray Court, JP Home Remodeling, renovate existing apartment, $125,000
• 632 Chuck Gray Court, JP Home Remodeling, renovate existing apartment, $125,000
• 630 Chuck Gray Court, JP Home Remodeling, renovate existing apartment, $125,000
• 1901 Ragu Drive, CDM Smith, Inc., construct metal building, $5,774,475
• 3415 New Hartford Road, Unit 2, Hayden Construction Company, finish office building, $460,000
• 2601 New Hartford Road, Hagan Construction, interior finishing for medical office, $250,000
• 920 Frederica St., Ste. 104, The Malcolm Bryant Corp., office remodel, $5,600
• 720 Frederica St., Chaille Towe Consultants, LLC, tower renovations, $10,000
• 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Hayden Construction Company, interior remodeling, $52,000
• 101 Frederica St., Ste. 102, David Wills, finish out building, $478,885
• 1031 Byers Ave., Bluestar Restoration, create enclosed patio and deck building, $61,000
• 4440 Wilderness Trace, Everday Handyman Services, pavilion addition, $10,000
• 2900 Saratoga Court, Francisco Guadarrama, covered patio, $3,000
• 29 Stone Creek Park, Hagan Construction, bathroom remodel, $25,000
• 3701 Winchester Drive, Steve Besecker, repair fire damage, $10,000
• 2793 Reid Road, Disaster Team, residential remodel, $30,000
• 3843 Thresher Court, Reginald Fischer, post frame building with covered porch, $14,000
• 7155 Masonville Habit Road, Brandon Huff, post frame building with covered porch, $14,000
• 5971 Boston Laffoon Road, Victor Baker, detached post-frame building, $39,200
• 270 Covington Ridge, Jeff Austin, detached stick-frame garage, $50,000
• 6214 Little Hickory Road, Chad Payne, detached addition to pre-existing garage building, $16,000
• 3510 Ashlawn Drive, Maurice Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $72,000
