The following building permits were issued this week:
• 644 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,482 square feet, $80,665
• 6545 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,790 square feet, $58,175
• 8055 Hwy. 762, Lee Miller Construction, LLC, single-family residence, 2,257 square feet, $73,352
• 2240 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,231 square feet, $72,507
• 6515 Horrell Rd., Homes by Benny Clark, single-family residence, 3,055 square feet, $99,313
• 5925 Hwy. 144, Hill Custom Homes, single-family residence, 2,127 square feet, $69,127
• 2210 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,557 square feet, $115,602
• 2309 Stone Valley Cove, Martin Custom Building, Inc., single-family residence, 5,850 square feet, $190,125
• 3665 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,293 square feet, $107,022
• 222 St. Elizabeth St., Danco Construction, office addition, $1,125,000
• 5336 Jack Hinton Rd., Dylan Howard, closet addition, $5,000
• 1606 Hathaway St., Pierce Roofing, construct front landing, $8,000
• 4641 Strickland Dr., Mike Lewis Building, kitchen remodel, $800
• 3638 Hawthorne Dr., Mike Lewis Building, kitchen and garage remodel, $8,000
• 6035 Old Hwy. 54, Mike Lewis Building, family room addition, $60,000
• 1812 Westview Dr., Stephen Ray, interior remodeling, $60,000
• 1006 E. 4th St., Shawn Plemmons, bathroom remodeling, $5,000
• 6471 Cherry Ln., Chris Gilbert, construct post frame building, $15,700
• 3867 Hayden Rd., Philip and Charlyn Moore, construct post frame building, $35,744
• 5363 Jack Hinton Rd., Josh and Heather Clark, install carport, $5,000
• 1520 Griffith Ave., CR Contracting, construct detached pool house, $50,000
• 3806 Pine Lake Ct., Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground pool, $50,000
