The following building permits were issued between Mar. 15 and Mar. 21:
• 2013 West 10th St., Habitat for Humanity, single-family residence, 1,320 square feet, $42,900
• 3251 Curdsville Delaware Road, Jeff Rafferty, new home construction, 3,532 square feet, $114,790
• 4041 Nina Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,408 square feet, $78,206
• 6015 Highway 1389, Kentucky Dream Homes, place new manufactured home, $79,040
• 2050 East Parrish Ave., CR Contracting, finish out space for senior clinic, $1,000,000
• 921 East 2nd St., Owensboro Grain Company, construct new dryer building, $906,899
• 2524 South York St., Mike Lewis Building, bathroom/kitchen remodeling, $20,000
• 5073 Boswell Road, Steven Hagan, residential remodeling, $30,000
• 2 Stonehenge Court, Yanez Home Improvement and Remodeling, construct 2-story porch addition, $60,000
• 1431 Sweeney St., Craig Potts, remodeling, $7,000
• 5865 Old Highway 54, Cody Pearl, post-frame building construction, $70,000
• 5346 Highway 144, Harry and Judith Smith, carport construction, $3,757
• 10704 Redhill Maxwell Road, Chase Davis, post-frame building construction, $35,000
• 7601 Stevens School Road, Michael Roberts, post-frame building construction, $40,000
• 11120 Gore Road, Lee Humphrey, pole barn construction, $16,839
• 435 Highway 1207, Trason Campbell, install fiberglass pool, $55,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.