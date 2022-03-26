The following building permits were issued this week:
• 6597 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 1,786 square feet, $58,045
• 5004 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,220 square feet, $72,150
• 6602 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,716 square feet, $88,270
• 5440 Hollow Cove, KSB LLC, single-family residence, 2,264 square feet, $73,580
• 6623 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,264 square feet, $106,080
• 6591 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,068 square feet, $99,710
• 2344 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,390 square feet, $110,175
• 6587 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,313 square feet, $107,672
• 8529 Hwy. 815, Yolanda Butts, place mobile home, $45,000
• 11350 Hwy. 231, Donna Lusk, place a mobile home, $34,580
• 5035 Frederica St., Tim Schenk, remodel retail store, $150,844
• 2810 Frederica St., Lanham Brothers General Contractors Inc., construct new office building, $1,128,304
• 3250 Hayden Rd. Ste. 1, Envision Contractors, finish out business, $150,000
• 10908 Mill St., Eliu Rodriguez, interior remodel
• 636 Chuck Gray Court Apt. 3 & 5, Reproindy Inc., interior remodel, $400
• 4221 Morgan Court, Jeffrey Fuller, remodeling, $15,000
• 9620 St. Lawrence Spur, Thomas Bickett, $25,000
• 9169 Jack Hinton Road, Morris Custom Finishes, construct a post-frame building, $9,125
• 6424 Highway 81, Morris Custom Finishes, construct a detached building, $19,557
• 7758 Joe Haynes Rd., Morris Custom Finishes, construct a detached building, $26,756
• 2680 Hwy. 142, Stephen Manley, construct a pole barn, $61,000
• 13045 Hwy. 764, Claude Knott, construct a pole barn, $10,000
• 2795 Summer Valley Ln., Sweetwater Pools, pool construction, $51,850
• 3805 Fairview Dr., CR Contracting, foundation construction, $20,000
