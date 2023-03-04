The following building permits were issued between Feb. 22 and Feb. 28:
• 6540 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,670 square feet, $54,275
• 6544 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,670 square feet, $54,275
• 3801 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 3,265 square feet, $106,112
• 3142 Highway 142, Logan Goetz, home remodel, $3,000
• 6438 Ridge Brook Cove, Ballard Construction, single-family residence, 3,176 square feet, $103,220
• 9122 Rummage Road, Morris Custom Finishes, post-frame residence, 2,260 square feet, $73,450
• 7809 Barnett Road, Nicholas Settles, single-family residence, 6,702 square feet, $217,815
• 3466 Professional Park Drive, Clayton Watkins, building construction, $960,750
• 3462 Professional Park Drive, Clayton Watkins, building construction, $732,000
• 3458 Professional Park Drive, Clayton Watkins, building construction, $1,098,000
• 3450 Professional Park Drive, Clayton Watkins, building construction, $549,000
• 3440 Professional Park Drive, Clayton Watkins, building construction, $1,098,000
• 3454 Professional Park Drive, Clayton Watkins, building construction, $137,250
• 11420 Highway 56, William Kuegel, Jr., convert garage into living space, $10,000
• 6061 Old Highway 54, Brad Barnett, interior remodeling and addition, $8,000
• 3426 Surrey Drive East, Jason and Kimberly Collignon, front porch addition, $12,500
• 4064 Vincent Station Drive, Keith Withrow, interior wall build, $10,000
• 6035 Old Highway 54, James Lambert, construct rear post-frame addition on garage, $13,100
• 2933 Hillside Drive, Matt Hoffman, pool house addition, $3,000
• 11921 Chelsea Drive, Roger Sikes, construct post-frame building, $52,000
• 8564 Crisp Road, JMJ Construction, foundation work for addition, $60,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.