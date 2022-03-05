The following building permits were issued this week:
• 2212 Monrow Ave., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,232 square feet, $72,540
• 3818 Little Bluestem Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,236 square feet, $105,170
• 6804 Bridgeview Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, $88,270
• 2764 Peck’s Place, Homes by Mattingly C.M., single-family residence, 5,338 square feet, $173,485
• 6557 Valley Brooke Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,953 square feet, $63,511
• 2300 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,801 square feet, $91,032
• 6460 Steven’s School Rd., Nathan Mayfield, single-family residence, 3,563 square feet, $115,797
• 6805 Bridgeview Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,089 square feet, $100,392
• 2234 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,068 square feet, $112,970
• 1793 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,476 square feet, $112,970
• 6512 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,858 square feet, $60,385
• 5142 Trifecta Pl., Thompson Homes, single-family residence, 2,122 square feet, $68,965
• 9985 Hwy. 60 W., Jason and Jennifer Cain, install double-wide manufactured home, $62,000
• 4911 Frederica St., Henry’s Plumbing Inc., install commercial range hood, $15,000
• 2624 Rush Trail, Ruiz Roofing, construct new covered porch, $3,800
• 2402 Lewis Ln., JSK Investments, remove and reframe interior walls, $28,000
• 418 Tampa Dr., Dylan Ayer, interior remodel, $5,000
• 1923 Northern Dancer Ct., Underwood Construction, addition remodel, $18,000
• 108 E. 7th St., TEC Investments, duplex remodel, $54,500
• 3730 Spring Meadow Dr., Ward Pedley, construct detached garage, $50,000
• 2804 Hwy. 279 S., Diggers Inc., construct detached garage, $74,000
• 4221 Morgan Ct., Diggers Inc., construct detached garage, $20,000
• 1119 Concord Terrace, Diggers Inc., detached carport garage, $8,000
• 2764 Peck’s Place, Homes by Mattingly C.M., construct detached garage, $122,231
• 4675 Winkler Rd., Morris Custom Finishes, construct detached garage, $14,065
• 4601 Harbro Hill Race, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $47,225
• 4807 Ridge Creek Rd., Cavanaugh Pool, in-ground swimming pool, $80,000
• 4443 Harbor Hills Trace, Donald Adams, in-ground swimming pool, $38,000
