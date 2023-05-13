The following building permits were issued between May 3 and May 9:
• 6480 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes, construct single-family residence, 3,209 square feet, $104,292
• 6010 Aspen Blvd., CR Contracting, construct single-family residence, 7,670 square feet, $249,275
• 6552 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes, construct single-family residence, 2,143 square feet, $69,647
• 2591 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, construct single-family residence, 1,821 square feet, $59,182
• 2589 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, construct single-family residence, 1,941 square feet, $63,082
• 462 Chestnut Grove Road North, Family Dream Homes, install new single-wide manufactured home, $39,520
• 944 Lakeside Green, Clayton Homes, place new manufactured home in place of existing, $58,240
• 7882 Iceland Road, Family Dream Homes, install new double-wide manufactured home, $41,730
• 12457 Highway 764, Family Dream Homes, place new double-wide manufactured home, $42,250
• 2002 Emmick Way, JMJ Commercial Building, construct security shed building, $15,000
• 10945 Indian Hill Road, Shirah & Company LLC, cell phone tower modifications, $25,000
• 7955 Highway 60 East, Crown Castle USA, cell phone tower modifications, $23,000
• 1300 Old Hartford Road, Eric Loxtercamp, construct a mausoleum, $620,000
• 1900 Meadow Grass Creek, Steve Baker Building, residential addition, $100,000
• 5461 Highway 142, Greg Oakley, renovations after storm damage, $3,000
• 6832 Creekview Court East, Blue Star Restoration, repair fire damage to residence, $85,000
• 4515 Woodlake Run, Magnolia Construction — Ethan Hagan, repair termite damage in residence, $2,000
• 1215 Southtown Blvd., Steve Hayden, office space renovations, $200,000
• 3529 Dove Loop North, Rafferty Construction, construct a stick frame garage, $35,000
• 2835 Glencrest Drive, Cavanaugh Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $70,000
• 4516 Countryside Drive, Cavanaugh Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $69,000
• 3851 South Griffith Ave., Cavanaugh Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $41,000
• 2802 Summer Walk, Maurice Pools and Spas, construct in-ground swimming pool, $93,280
