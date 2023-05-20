The following building permits were issued between May 10 and May 16:
• 6560 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,667 square feet, $54,177
• 6614 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,716 square feet, $88,270
• 541 Highway 140 East, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,709 square feet, $88,042
• 8300 Highway 144, Nicholas and Jennifer Wellman, post-frame residence with porch and carport, 1,934 square feet, $62,855
• 2058 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 3,241 square feet, $105,332
• 2418 Hayden Bridge Road, Homes by Mattingly C.M., single-family residence, 2,107 square feet, $68,477
• 1401 Carter Road, Hayden Construction, construct dog wash station, $8,000
• 2524 Frederica St., Hayden Construction, construct dog wash station, $10,000
• 2237 Collins Drive, Affordable Home and Commercial Services, bathroom remodel, $10,595
• 2725 Bittel Road, James Vincent, construct metal garage, $6,550
• 3830 Wellington Court, Disaster Team, Inc., repair damaged wood, $7,343
• 1509 Roosevelt Road, G4 Construction, deck and porch renovations, $28,000
• 1601 Center St., Adolfo Miranda, repair back porch stairs, $1,200
• 109 Fielden Ave., Maria Vizcarra, mobile home renovations, $3,000
• 511 Omega St., John Renfro, residential remodeling, $10,000
• 107 Fielden Ave., Kevin Hillard, interior repairs of mobile home, $3,000
• 6862 Leslie Lane, Riverbend Pointe — Rodney Feldpausch, deck addition, $1,000
• 6942 Leslie Lane, Riverbend Pointe — Rodney Feldpausch, deck addition, $1,000
• 6750 Lamplite Circle, Riverbend Pointe — Rodney Feldpausch, deck addition, $1,000
• 2115 Sheridan Place, Brian Payne Custom Homes, garage addition, $15,000
• 7045 Highway 54, Jack Ebelhar, interior remodeling and addition, $15,000
• 5000 Frederica St., Russell Gregory’s Remodeling, finishing interior, $600,000
• 5000 Back Square Drive, Ste. C, Morgan Kirkland, office renovation, $1,800
• 25 Stone Creek Park, CR Contracting, remove and replace garage, $120,000
• 2314 Nannie Belle Loop, Adrian Yeiser, construct porch, $150,000
• 8925 Todd Bridge Road, Alex Marks, pole barn construction, $12,000
• 6140 Pruden Lane, Dan Thomas, construct detached garage, $20,000
• 2537 Allen St., Nathan Aud, install pre-built metal building, $9,244
• 6045 Highway 54, Joe Boarman, construct storage addition, $25,000
