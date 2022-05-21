The following building permits were issued from May 4 through May 17:
• 7515 Short Station Road, Homes by Benny Clark, Inc., single-family residence, 3,998 square feet, $129,935
• 2195 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,841 square feet, $59,832
• 2416 Warson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
• 2418 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
• 6610 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,190 square feet, $71,175
• 2375 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,737 square feet, $56,452
• 201 W. 4th St., Joyce Edwards, bathroom remodel, $11,000
• 2856 Brooks Pkwy., Blake Edge, covered patio addition, $15,000
• 1503 Maple Ave., Dream Design LLC, interior remodel, $40,000
• 717 Gunther Ave., James Walker, residential remodel, $10,000
• 712 W. 5th St., Homeland Inc., interior remodel, $77,036
• 1340 E. 6th St., Martin Brothers Roofing and Remodeling, interior remodel, $90,000
• 1324 Carter Road Suite A, Brandon Ebelhar, interior remodel, $75,000
• 2880 Farrell Crescent, Clayton Contracting, bathroom remodel, $5,000
• 2679 Free Silver Road, Jason and Carrie O’Bryan, construct detached building, $28,000
• 3439 Marycrest Drive, Scott Taylor, construct storage shed, $10,000
• 6641 Summit Drive, Professional Pool Service, in-ground swimming pool, $65,700
• 400 Wesleyan Place, Maurice Pools and Spas, in-ground swimming pool, $60,000
• 6761 Masonville Habit Road, Regina Kirtman, single-family residence, 805 square feet, $26,162
• 2201 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,841 square feet, $59,832
• 312 Links Cove, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,606 square feet, $84,695
• 2218 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,841 square feet, $59,832
• 6533 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 1,826 square feet, $59,345
• 10945 Indian Hill Road, M&T Construction, cell tower modifications, $20,000
• 2401 McConnell Ave., Miracle of KY & TN, construct a shade structure, $15,000
• 3805 Pine Lake Court, Tom Williams Builders, patio addition, $18,000
• 2855 Trails Way, Profinish, screen room addition, $12,250
• 3172 Bridle Way, Building by Wayne Baker, interior remodel, $6,500
• 6401 Boston Spur, Robert Simpson, addition construction, $75,000
• 1115 Hickman Ave., Century 22, LLC, residential remodeling, $10,000
• 2123 Surrey Drive W., Bernardo Navarro, interior remodeling, $10,000
• 4421 Yewells Landing E., Apex Renovation, sunroom addition, $22,000
• 2105 Carpenter Drive, Riverwalk Properties, interior remodeling, $1,000
• 1525 Dean Ave., Curtis Trogden, interior remodeling, $85,000
• 1980 Highway 140 E., Mirzet Sulejmanovic, cell tower modifications, $20,000
• 5031 Frederica St., Western Kentucky Door, Inc., Walmart remodel, $2,498,108
• 4706 Doe Run, Paul Cunningham, construct detached building, $56,000
• 8405 Stanley Birk City Road, Dan Thomas Custom Homes, detached garage construction, $12,000
• 4316 Landsdowne N., Austin Howard, construct detached building, $7,000
