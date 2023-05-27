The following building permits were issued between May 17 and May 23:
• 4947 Bridgewood, Martin Custom, single-family residence, 4,484 square feet, $145,730
• 2495 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,857 square feet, $60,352
• 2516 Arbor Terrace, Matthew Simon, residential remodeling, $10,000
• 605 Greenbriar St., Howard Post Frame, carport construction, $3,300
• 1101 West 2nd St., Donnie Howard, residential renovations, $10,000
• 3802 McIntire Crossing, Cody Burden, remove and replace patio addition, $2,000
• 6923 Mulligan Road, Brian Cecil, home addition, $50,000
• 1331 Frederica St., JoAnn Risner, range hood installation, $2,695
• 1007 Tamarack Road, Ste 2 & 3, Hayden Construction, restaurant rebuild after fire damage, $375,000
• 4444 New Hartford Road, Ryan Rutman, construct detached pole barn, $50,000
• 2300 West 7th St., Dwayne Joseph, garage construction, $40,000
• 6162 Sutter Loop East, Shu Fei Jiang, carport construction, $7,000
• 300 East 5th St., Alex Conn, construct two-car garage, $55,000
• 5346 Highway 144, Harry and Judith Smith, concrete storm shelter, $5,800
• 3991 Fields Road, The Pool Medic, in-ground swimming pool, $35,000
