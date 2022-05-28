The following building permits were issued this week:
• 6594 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,335 square feet, $75,887.50
• 9735 Oost Road, Tonya Murphy, single-family residence, 1,890 square feet, $61,425
• 5225 Pleasant Point Road, Homes by Benny Clark, Inc., single-family residence, 4,702 square feet, $152,815
• 1805 Burton Road, Mike Lewis Building, single-family residence, 4,385 square feet, $142,512
• 1794 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,980 square feet, $129,350
• 8237 Iceland Spur, Thomas Steele, replace mobile home, 1,216 square feet, $28,000
• 400 Salem Drive Units 20 & 21, Steve Tong Home Improvement, office renovation, $38,000
• 2830 Asbury Place, Dream Design LLC, interior renovations, $50,000
• 650 Pin High Drive, Apex Renovation, enclose back porch, $15,000
• 6355 Springwood Drive, Eric Kamuf, pergola construction, $1,000
• 120 E. 17th St., Joe Kaelin, renovations, $3,500
• 3340 Arlington Drive, Dream Design LLC, interior remodel, $25,000
• 2435 Little Brook Trail, Champion Window of Evansille, LLC, create sunroom, $21,980
• 1674 Griffith Ave., TA Millay Construction, construct detached garage, $80,000
• 6086 Highway 1389, John Reed, construct detached building, $20,105
• 10900 Mill St., Marvin Stancil, construct detached building, $11,972
• 12479 Highway 764, Howard’s Post Frame, construct horse barn, $22,000
• 5245 Jones Road, Anthony Howard, construct storage building, $6,000
• 1524 W. Parrish Ave., Envision Contractors, parking lot expansion, $471,433
• 6 Dublin Lane, Grand Industrial — Fabi Gonzalez, foundation only for building, $92,000
