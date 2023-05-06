The following building permits were issued between April 26 and May 2:
• 5032 Highway 279 South, Jeff Belcher, construct post-frame residence, 1,956 square feet, $63,570
• 4116 Highway 554, Tabitha Gregory and Kenneth Carter, place new doublewide home (no porch), $51,870
• 814 West 9th St., Keegan Bakos, construct a mixed-use building, $120,000
• 4836 Sturbridge Place, Jay Hart, interior residential remodeling, $20,000
• 3074 Steeplechase, Phillip’s Home Repair, Building, & Remodeling, construct sunroom addition, $30,406
• 8801 King Fisher Lake Road, Gomez Contracting, repair tree and water damage to property, $5,000
• 618 East 24th St., Disaster Team, demo and rebuild carport, $5,000
• 1144 Yelvington Lane, Cindy Alvarez and Luis Figueroa, repair fire damage to property, $5,000
• 5175 Pleasant Point Road, James Christie, construct sunroom addition, $20,000
• 5835 Highway 144, Brian Payne Construction, construct sunroom addition and interior residential remodeling, $25,000
• 5000 Frederica St., Envision Contractors, renovations, $160,901
• 3030 Highland Pointe Drive, David Stallings, restaurant remodeling, adding cooler and patio, $764,056
• 6400 Boston Spur, Dale Lee, construct detached garage, $6,000
• 8711 Kingfisher Lake Road, Robert Bishop, construct detached storage building, $5,000
