The following building permits were issued between April 27 and May 3:
• Thompson Homes, Inc., 637 Stableford Circle, single-family residence, 3,015 square feet, $97,987
• Jagoe Homes, Inc., 2215 Skaggs Court, single-family residence, 3,109 square feet, $101,042
• Robert Herrin, 1976 E. 10th St., install manufactured home, $65,910
• Steven Hayden, 234 Carlton Drive, construct office/warehouse, $428,120
• John Macelletti, 92 Booth Field Road, cell tower modification, $10,000
• Payne Construction, 3622 London Pike, interior renovations, $60,000
• Disaster Team Inc., 5122 Old Hartford Road, repair fire damage, $10,000
• Holland General Contracting, 317 St. Claire Drive, kitchen addition, $25,000
• Michaeline Chandler, 601 Innovation Way, interior renovations, $32,000
• The Malcolm Bryant Corp., 1015 Southtown Blvd., interior renovations, $2,800
• Kate Stites, 3317 Chickasaw Drive, detached garage construction, $16,000
• Stephen Szefi, 2605 Spendthrift Cove, deck construction, $4,000
• Tim Everly, 6329 Springwood Drive, shed construction, $9,442
• Mike and Stacy Payne, 3024 Brent Gray Trace, basement renovations, $2,129
