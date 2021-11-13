The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9:
2139 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,615 square feet.
2187 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,025 square feet.
4990 Bridgewood, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 4,285 square feet.
2984 Newbolt Road, Martin Custom Building Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 4,958 square feet.
7815 Kentucky 2830, Ryan and Mandy Johnson. Place a new double-wide mobile home, $42,478.
2775 Calumet Trace Suite 1, Envision Contractors. Limestone Bank, finish out Suite 1, $321,500.
2757 Southtown Blvd., Steve Hayden. Construct an aquatic resource center, Building D, Phase 1.
1780 Burton Road, Lanham Bros. General Contractors. Construct a new OPD training center, $539,268.
4796 Chambers St., Pro Finish Remodeling. Construct a 14-by-20 sunroom addition, $20,000.
2251 Summer Walk, Johnnie Hardin. Expand concrete patio to 40-by-14, construct a 21-by-14 attached patio on back of home. (Also expanding driveway), $9,500.
2331 Red Oak Run, New Edge Remodeling LLC. Construct a shed-type patio cover, $12,500.
3912 McIntire Crossing, Pro Finish Remodeling LLC. Construct an 18-by-20 sunroom addition, $39,000.
933 Tamarack Road, Hayden Construction Co. Renovate existing office, $28,000.
1308 E. 18th St., CR Contracting. Replace existing trusses with new engineered trusses from K&K, $17,000.
1900 E. Parrish Ave., Q&S Enterprises LLC. Fire station addition and remodel, $509,769.
2620 Kentucky 81, Q&S Enterprises LLC. Addition to existing building for vet clinic, $400,869.
6365 Kentucky 142, JRJ Construction. Construct a pole barn building, $25,000.
5701 Panther Creek Park Drive, Logan Donahue. Construct a detached, wood-frame garage with porch and 1/2 bath, $70,000.
5571 Windy Hollow Road, Howards Post Frames. Construct a P/F addition to a detached garage, $12,000.
1250 Greenbriar Road, Maurice Pools & Spas. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $62,000.
