The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16:
4042 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,392 square feet.
4032 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,377 square feet.
6601 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,783 square feet.
3929 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,169 square feet.
643 Stableford Circle, Thomson Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 3,087 square feet.
6809 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,068 square feet.
1819 W. Second St., Building by Wayne Baker. Replace exterior stairway, $15,000.
4333 Springhill Drive Suite 103, Professional Management. Finish out Suite 103 for PT office, $85,000.
601 Innovative Way, G.A. West & Co. Inc. Construct a pipe bridge, $350,000.
1900 Cherokee Drive, N&G Legacy Estates LLC. Remove load bearing wall, replace with 6-foot cased LVL beam, $2,000.
3928 Cross Creek Trail, Champion Windows of Evansville. Enclosing existing covered patio to create a sunroom, $20,223.
3658 Treehaven Bend, JMJ Construction. Remodel bathroom and closet, $35,000.
2275 Burton Road, Carlos Christian. Construct a two-level deck with roof (front), $2,000.
4601 Towne Square Court, A&S. Stairway replacement, $45,000.
4230 Kentucky 142, Mike Lewis Building. Construct a room addition, $120,000.
3535 Monticello Drive, ProFinish Remodeling. Construct sunroom addition, $21,500.
215 E. 18th St., Chris Hyland. Remodel offices — new break room and conference room, $10,000.
8347 Kentucky 56, Morris Custom Finishes. Construct a detached post-frame building, $31,110.
4036 Frederica St., Hartz Contracting. Occupancy change A-3 to B, $522,970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.