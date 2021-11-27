The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23:
2200 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,232 square feet.
2223 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,143 square feet.
3713 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,470 square feet.
6569 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,670 square feet.
2423 W. Fifth St., Habitat for Humanity. Construct a single-family residence, 1,705 square feet.
6593 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
2433 W. Fifth St., Habitat for Humanity. Construct a single-family residence, 1,616 square feet.
5130 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 2,328 square feet.
6625 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,777 square feet.
6585 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
2181 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,670 square feet.
1515 E. Ninth St., Gerard Byrnes. Dish network antenna additions, $25,000.
1601 Kelly Lane, Charles Padgett. Upgrade equipment on existing cell tower, $25,000.
1761 W. Parrish Ave., Mike Measel Inc. Construct a retail store, $880,000.
7030 Jack Hinton Road, Martin Brother’s Roofing. Construct an 8-by-30 covered deck, $7,500.
1919 Sussex Place, Mike Lewis Building. Replace front porch using the same footprint, $10,000.
4144 Kentucky 142, Floyd Tapp. Construct an 8-by-16 front porch addition (right side), $2,000.
3300 Frederica St., Building by Wayne Baker. Remodel a previous church into a student activity center, $30,000.
1316 Alsop Lane, Ty Stauffer. Partial change of occupancy for sports tutor, (A-3 to R-3), construct walls for existing building, $20,000.
6013 Kentucky 1389, Douglas Seamless Gutter and Construction. Construct a detached post-frame garage, $46,000.
4147 Hayden Park Drive, James and Barbara Barr. Construct a detached garage, $25,000.
2238 Woodstone Court, Alan Howard. Construct a post-frame building, $30,000.
