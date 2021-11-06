The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2:
6854 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 2,857 square feet.
12479 Kentucky 764, Steve Baker Building. Construct a single-family residence, 3,481 square feet.
1925 Kentucky 142, Tom Covington. Construct a single-family residence, 2,809 square feet.
8230 Cecil Road, Steve Baker Building. Construct a single-family residence, 4,901 square feet.
6561 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,613 square feet.
6565 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoes Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,826 square feet.
5141 Pleasant Valley Road, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,100 square feet.
5105 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,044 square feet.
2193 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,953 square feet.
3301 Frederica St., Nate Meyer (T-Mobile). Antenna upgrades for existing cell tower, $75,000.
2335 W. Fifth St., Shirah & Co. LLC. Antenna modification on existing cell tower, $25,000.
9511 Kentucky 54, Shirah & Co. LLC. Antenna modification on existing cell tower, $25,000.
701 Fulton Drive, Shirah & Co. LLC. Cell antenna equipment upgrades, $25,000.
530 Yale Place, Shirah & Co. LLC. Modifications to existing cell tower, $25,000.
3560 Hayden Road, Mackala Sengmany (Dish Wireless). Modifications on existing cell tower (antennas, radios and lines on tower and ground), $56,000.
1524 W. Parrish Ave., Chris Lovekamp. Construct a new greenhouse for Owensboro Catholic High School, $55,875.
3382 Thruston Dermont Road, Apex Renovation. Construct a 24-by-28 residential addition, $87,555.
1351 Briarwoods, Wes Johnson Service Co. LLC. Interior kitchen, bath, dining room remodel. Remove French doors in rear, remove window in front, $25,000.
2207 W. Parrish Ave., Piyesh Patel. Bathroom remodel, repair drywall, $10,000.
1900 Fleming Ave., Larry Brey. Replace drywall/add insulation for residential remodel, $50,000.
6673 Kentucky 54, Daniel Payne. Construct a detached P/F building (Lambert’s plans), $13,000.
2980 Pleasant Valley Road, David Vanover. Construct a lean-to on existing building, $1,100.
