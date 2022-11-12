The following building permits were issued this week:
• 648 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,693 square feet, $87,522
• 6590 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,143 square feet, $69,647
• 1829 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,718 square feet, $88,335
• 4111 Whitetail Court, Kentucky Dream Homes, install new double wide, $58,500
• 1121 Industrial Drive, Hartz Contracting, construct new two-story Zyn 6.0 Building (state job), $5,000,000
• 862 Pleasure Pointe Road, Disaster Team, repair fire damage, $5,000
• 8401 Highway 144, Distinctive Homes by Ben Clark, interior remodel of first floor, $75,000
• 1661 Glendale Ave., Margret Adams, rebuild back of house, $10,000
• 6529 Valley Brook Trace, Brad Barnett, convert deck to screened-in porch, $5,000
• 601 East 14th St., T.A. Millay Construction LLC, building remodel, $20,000
• 2909 Plymouth Place, Rodney McDaniel, construct a pole barn, $18,000
• 6100 Alma Court, Jason Thomas, construct a pole barn, $17,000
• 7755 Highway 54, David Darnell, construct detached post frame building, $60,000
• 2205 Mark Court, Circle C Contracting, in-ground pool, $42,414
• 3400 Bittel Road, Bent Wigginton, construct new storage building for DCWD, $36,050
