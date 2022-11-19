The following building permits were issued between November 9-15:
• 9956 St. Lawrence Spur, Ben Bickett, install new double-wide manufactured home, $50,960
• 811 East Parrish Ave., Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, renovations, $100,000
• 2997 Highway 1554, Diggers Inc., construct a rear covered deck addition, $80,000
• 2837 Summer Valley Lane, Mike Lewis, construct a rear porch enclosure, $20,000
• 2615 Seasons Pointe, Mike Lewis, construct rear enclosed porch, $15,000
• 429 West 9th St., James Cambron, interior renovations, $6,500
• 316 Booth Ave., Ryan Rutman, finish out for new tenant, $56,000
• 2930 West 4th St., Aaron Kizer, conference room remodel, $12,000
• 1308 Triplett St., Renee Hawkinson, misc. renovations, $10,000
• 6211 Pruden Lane, Jeff Belcher, construct a rear post-frame addition and covered patio addition, $52,000
• 701 Kentucky Parkway, Danco Construction Inc., addition for future lease space, $500,000
• 2768 Frederica St., Danco Construction Inc., interior renovations, $5,500,000
• 4927 Newbolt Road, Integrity, in-ground swimming pool, $93,518
