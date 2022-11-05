The following building permits were issued between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1:
• 6513 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,786 square feet, $58,045
• 11318 Kelly Cemetery Road, Crown Castle USA, Inc., modification on existing cell tower, $15,000
• 4928 Graham Lane, Ronald Harrison, build covered rear porch, $11,000
• 6605 Valley Brook Trace, Noles Homes Maintenance, rear covered patio addition, $5,000
• 920 Sweeney St., Shufei Jiang, complete gut and remodel of rear of home, $30,000
• 3312 Comanche Place, Johnathan Hanger, garage renovations, $3,000
• 6104 Main St., Rebecca Williams, home remodeling, $18,000
• 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Donnie Turley, install range hood and fire suppression, $19,315
• 800 Chuck Gray Court, Jamie Mindrup, church remodel, $483,000
• 5021 Lonesome Pine Trail, Dale Hamilton, new detached carport, $11,000
• 1335 Gobler Ford Road, Morris Custom, construct post frame building, $42,555
