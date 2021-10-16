The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Sept. 29 to Oct. 12:
3501 London Pike, Ward Pedley Builders. Construct a residential addition and sunroom (remain 6 feet from attached barn), 1,211 square feet.
1521 W. Fifth St., Matthew Ferrebee. Construct a front (9-by-12) and rear (9-by-14) covered porch roof, 260 square feet.
2380 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,189 square feet.
2163 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,826 square feet.
7649 Kentucky 762, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,267 square feet.
5001 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,477 square feet.
1426 Jackson St., Paul Martin Builders. Construct a single-family residence, 2,008 square feet.
11871 Coleman Road, Courtney Hillard. Place new manufactured home, $64,350.
2480 Calumet Trace, Envision Contractors. Construct new mercantile building for Five Below, $996,955.
7765 Kentucky 56, Kenny Knott. Construct a 60-by-115 addition (Building B), $86,000.
2234 Ponder Place, Stephen Wall. Construct a bathroom closet addition, $9,000.
1101 Burlew Blvd. Units 909-916, Disaster Team. Repair fire-damaged apartments, $300,000.
10566 Franklin St., Loretta Bailey. Construct a detached P/F building, $25,000.
2317 Bittel Road, James Over. Place a detached carport, $6,000.
175 McFarland Road, Homes by Benny Clark Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 4,281 square feet.
6837 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,104 square feet.
660 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,502 square feet.
2151 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,826 square feet.
1701 Burton Road, JMJ Custom Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,908 square feet.
1401 Ben Ford Road, Connor Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 3,168 square feet.
5166 Jack Hinton Road, Home by Mattingly CM. Construct a single-family residence, 5,145 square feet.
2175 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,953 square feet.
3200 Villa Pointe Drive, Hartz Contracting. Remodel, $470,000.
1102 Triplett St., Malcolm Bryant Corp. Repair brick wall damage from auto, $22,000.
1364 Hill Bridge Road, Michael King. Construct an addition to existing residence, $90,000.
2932 Waterside Way, RBE Construction. Construct a rear-covered porch addition, $30,000.
2502 Winning Colors Way, ProFinish Remodeling. Construct a 13-by-10 sunroom addition under exisiting room, $15,000.
2817 Tanglewood Drive, Steven Higgs. Convert existing carport into detached garage. (May need to add footer), $3,000.
4657 Kentucky 54, William Black. Construct a post-frame storage building (Lamberts plans), $13,965.
6471 London Pike Spur, Jeremy Smoth. Construct a pole barn building (Lamberts), $27,000.
529 Cedar St., Bill Blincoe. Change of occupancy — R to B. Add two walls, two doors and cased opening, $3,000.
