The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13:
2210 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,831 square feet.
4073 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,740 square feet.
2240 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,816 square feet.
2835 South Hampton Road, Homes By Benny Clark. Construct a single-family residence, 3,447.80 square feet.
4057 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,189 square feet.
2242 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,577 square feet.
2572 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,150 square feet.
4551 Springhill Drive, Hayden Development. Finish out unit 1, $80,000.
630 Hathaway St., Building by Wayne Baker. Repair exterior wall of residence, $2,000.
11277 Kentucky 764, Todd Roberts. Construct a bedroom and laundry room addition, $30,000.
1637 Griffith Ave., David Kuegel Construction. Construct a covered patio addition on existing detached garage, $140,000.
601 Innovative Way, Mike Labhart. Install pre-engineered control room, $50,000.
1608 E. 26th St., Steve Tong Home Improvement. Construct a 24-by-32-foot detached garage, $25,000.
2801 Glencrest Drive, Homes by Mattingly C.M. Construct a detached two-story garage, $78,000.
4717 Boxwood Drive, Zachary Clark. Construct a post-frame building, $14,880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.