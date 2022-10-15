The following building permits were issued from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11:
• 7058 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,189 square feet, $103,642
• 2034 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,443 square feet, $111,897
• 8611 Highway 405, Ronald Greene, single-family residence, 2,898 square feet, $94,185
• 10194 Lanham Road, Robert Muffett, install single-wide mobile home, $38,675
• 5027 Old Hartford Road, Isaac Wilkerson, complete renovation, $60,000
• 3013 Frederica St., Lanham Brothers General Contractors, bank remodel, $167,110
• 3466 Highway 54, Joanie Godsey, remodel of Arby’s, $200,000
• 1501 Haynes Ave., Mike Lewis Building, office remodeling, $40,000
• 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., EnJie Chen, remodeling, $25,000
• 2239 Monroe Ave., Superior Backyard Pools, LLC, in-ground swimming pool, $48,000
• 3802 Little Bluestem, Superior Backyard Pools, LLC, in-ground swimming pool, $51,000
• 6888 Highway 2830, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $56,000
• 9540 Old Hartford Road, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $40,400
