The following building permits were issued between Oct. 12 through Oct. 18:
• 3853 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 3,145 square feet, $102,212
• 2046 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,361 square feet, $76,732
• 2028 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,860 square feet, $92,950
• 10645 Gore Road, Lauren Mitchell, renovations, $3,000
• 5496 Meadow Grove Drive, Jonathan Bonar, construct rear covered porch, $20,000
• 923 Gardenside Drive, Geraldo Guzman, construct covered front porch, $4,000
• 2101 East Parrish Ave., Johnny Thompson — Thompson Construction, office remodel, $20,000
• 200 East 3rd St. Suite 303, The Malcolm Bryant Corporation, office remodel, $8,910
• 305 Frederica St., John Kurtz, new ceiling grid, $70,000
• 1308 East 18th St., CR Contracting, office remodel, $30,000
• 9478 Johnson Road, Aaron Jones, construct a storage building, $16,000
• 2820 West 4th St., Angel Welsh, change of occupancy, $42,000
• 1924 Northern Dancer Court, Professional Pool Service, in-ground swimming pool, $42,900
• 4029 Foxtail Place, Artur Khachikyan, in-ground swimming pool, $122,495
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.