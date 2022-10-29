The following building permits were issued between October 19 and October 25:
• 5431 Little Hickory Road, Erica Russelburg, single-family residence, 4,521 square feet, $146,961
• 3849 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,289 square feet, $106,892
• 573 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, Inc., single-family residence, 2,897 square feet, $94,152
• 9547 Highway 231, Deborah Duncan, place new manufacture home, $35,360
• 4064 Vincent Station Drive, Hayden Construction, construct new building shell, $286,000
• 3162 Derby Chase, Kizer Construction, enclose back patio, $8,500
• 10382 Hall School Road, Noles Home Maintenance, interior remodeling, $156,868
• 2426 Allen St., Ron Williams, construct sunroom addition, $65,000
• 1818 Calhoun St., Henry Wilner, interior remodeling, $20,000
• 3830 Wellington Court, Building by Wayne Baker, repair water damage, $5,806
• 313 Links Cove, Donald Neel, enclose existing rear porch, $15,000
• 6655 Highway 144, Kevin Royal, construct detached garage addition, $35,500
• 727 Stone St., Christopher Kirk, repair water damage, $300
• 1674 Barclay Ave., Marty Clouse, rear patio cover, $10,000
• 3168 Settles Road, Disaster Team, repairs after fire damage, $10,000
• 3529 Dove Loop North, Rafferty Construction, add covered front porch, $5,000
• 4625 Highway 81, William Bodne, carport addition, $20,000
• 2714 Highway 144, Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling, convenience store remodel, $15,000
• 3500 Villa Point, Ste. 107, John Clancy, remodeling, $53,537
• 5589 Highway 142, Kramer and Elizabeth Sweeten, construct detached post frame garage with porch, $27,000
• 4450 Greenacre Drive, JRJ Construction, construct detached building with room in attic, $85,000
• 5190 Windy Hollow Road, Michael Owens, construct stick-frame detached garage, $30,000
• 9439 Highway 951, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $57,450
• 4717 Windstone Drive, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $45,500
• 2309 Stone Valley Cove, Maurice Pools and Spas, in-ground swimming pool, $68,000
