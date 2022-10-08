The following building permits were issued between September 21 and October 4:
• 6360 Sutherlin Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,501 square feet, $81,282
• 5044 Bridgewood Drive, Martin Custom Building, Inc., single-family residence, 8,267 square feet, $268,677
• 1130 Hill Ave., Robert Higdon, single-family residence, 3,384 square feet, $109,980
• 8909 Highway 1389, Dacquri Smeathers, install double-wide manufactured home, $70,720
• 2045 Planeview Drive, Diggers Inc., construct post frame storage buildings, $350,000
• 3305 Highway 144, Charlie Troutman, construct detached post frame storage building, $20,000
• 4505 Hunters Trace, Tom Williams Builders, construct covered patio, $2,500,000
• 702 Griffith Ave., Division One Contracting LLC, master bedroom and bathroom addition, $42,500
• 10390 Highway 54, Richard McGuffin, finish construction on shell, $10,000
• 8855 Knottsville Mt. Zion Road, Brittany Harley, construct post-frame building with covered porch, $21,657
• 2810 Highway 142, Payne Construction LLC, construct detached garage, $65,000
• 2315 Fairway Drive, Peggy Armeni, aluminum carport, $2,400
• 2898 Silver Creek Loop, Circle C Contracting Inc., in-ground swimming pool, $48,847
• 4232 Wood Trace, Professional Pool Service, in-ground swimming pool, $46,250
• 245 Potts Road, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $43,050
• 10035 Highway 231, Starnes Custom Build Homes and Inground Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $58,181
• 3581 Becker Drive, JRJ Construction, single-family residence, 3,018 square feet, $98,085
• 3510 Girl Scout Road, Hill Custom Homes, single-family residence, 3,491 square feet, $113,457
• 5139 Funny Cide Cove, Thompson Homes, single-family residence, 2,052 square feet, $66,690
• 3845 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 3,371 square feet, $109,557
• 122 West 17th St., Ervin Hernandez Camey, single-family residence, 1,607 square feet, $52,227
• 1084 Pleasure Point East, JRJ Construction, single-family residence, 2,288 square feet, $74,360
• 602 Sycamore St., Mike Lewis Building, renovations, $10,000
• 719 East 2nd St., B & M Services, renovations, $45,000
• 3821 Vincent Station Drive, Hayden Construction Company, shell for new medical office, $350,000
• 4212 Hunters Point, Pro Finish Remodeling, $21,000
• 4150 Lonesome Pine Trail, James Moore, adding covered roof to existing concrete porch stoop, $10,000
• 2724 Wimsatt Court, Lauren Goffinet, upstairs interior remodel, $2,000
• 1010 East 6th St., Hagan Construction, create storage area, $20,000
• 5110 Veach Road, James Marksberry, construct detached garage, $40,000
• 11646 Highwayy 1389, William Allen, construct post frame building, $14,600
• 2717 Bell Road, JRJ Construction, construct a pole barn, $45,000
• 5 Orchard St., Jessica Brumley, fiberglass in-ground swimming pool, $206,920
• 3648 Limestone Drive, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $74,000
