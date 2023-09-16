The following building permits were issued between Sept. 9-12:
• 7074 Highway 144, Thomas Mayfield, install double-wide manufactured home, $51,000
• 5715 Old Highway 54, Christy Troutman Sumner, install double-wide manufactured home, $37,440
• 415 Sutton Lane, David Cohen, remodel and rehabilitation of Rosedale Rest Home
• 1601 Kelly Lane, Charles Padgett, upgrade existing cell tower, $25,000
• 2490 Calumet Trace Ste 2, Consolidated Development Services, finish out for Bath & Body Works, $98,000
• 235 Oak Drive, Matt Arnold, construct mother-in-law suite addition, $80,000
• 1601 Griffith Ave., New Edge Remodeling, interior remodel with demolition and replacing ceilings, $3,000
• 534 Tampa Drive, Lee Miller Construction, remodel existing home and update siding, $50,000
• 511 Tampa Drive, Robert and Morgan Baird, home addition of bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room, $10,000
• 6504 Valley Brook Trace, Profinish Remodeling, enclose existing porch, $13,000
• 2735 South Hampton Road, Profinish Remodeling, construct front porch addition, $11,500
• 2516 Christie Place, Hartz Contracting, addition and remodel for church, $2,579,225
• 301 East 18th St., Bill Saalwaechter, addition, $96,000
• 3000 Frederica St., Building by Wayne Baker, basement renovation, $32,000
• 1925 Triplett St., Kate & Waverly, repair existing walls and more interior renovations, $5,000
• 1613 Wrights Landing Road, Barnett Builders, construct detached covered patio on isolated piers, $7,500
• 2940 New Hartford Road, TA Millay Construction, parking lot extension for future building extension, $25,000
• 230 Fern Hill Drive, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $60,000
• 7274 Highway 431, BradEmConstruction Co., construct shop addition, $400,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.