The following building permits were issued Aug. 23-29:
• 4995 Jessica Lane, Martin Custom Homes, single-family residence, 3,314 square feet, $107,705
• 2427 Cravens Ave., Habitat for Humanity, single-family residence, 1,713 square feet, $55,691
• 2409 Cravens Ave., Habitat for Humanity, single-family residence, 1,713 square feet, $55,691
• 2303 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,941 square feet, $63,082
• 1535 Herr Ave., Paul Martin Builders, Inc., single-family residence, 2,080 square feet, $67,600
• 997 Onyx Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 3,070 square feet, $99,775
• 1096 Quartz Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 3,559 square feet, $115,667
• 3148 Greenbriar Road, Archie Troutman, install double-wide manufactured home, $43,680
• 2917 Highway 54, Shirah & Company, antenna modification on existing cell phone tower, $25,000
• 1960 Pleasant Valley Road, John Clancy, construct self-storage building, $8,700
• 1811 West Ninth St., Matt Wilson, storage addition and cut door from existing building, $4,450
• 4847 Grandview Drive, Southern Charm Remodeling, build rear room addition over crawl space, $53,000
• 2033 Merriewood Drive, George Randolph, modify half-bathroom into full bathroom, $15,000
• 8401 Highway 144, RBE Construction & Remodeling, full gut and remodel with front porch addition, $125,000
• 140 St. Anthony Road Lot 8, Jose Waldemar & Samol Bautista, repair fire damaged mobile home, $10,000
• 1113 Hermitage Drive, Zach Hopewell, construct unenclosed front porch addition, $5,000
• 207 East Second St., Danco Construction, remodel suite 207, $60,000
• 3281 Hayden Road, Koorsen Fire & Security, install kitchen fire suppression system for range hood
• 3281 Hayden Road, Four Star Sheet Metal Inc., install range hood (type one), $32,000
• 9360 Highway 951, John Payne, construct pole barn, $12,000
• 1209 East Sixth St., George Brent Roberts, install pre-fabricated carport, $2,000
• 1630 Hill Ave., James Kirk, construct post-frame building, $13,000
• 6417 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Hill Custom Homes Inc., construct detached garage, $60,000
• 1809 McCreary Ave., Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $50,614
• 5542 Mulberry Place, Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $48,000
• 2249 Canonero Loop, Chip Pride, construct in-ground swimming pool, $55,000
• 1323 Daviess St., Danco Construction, foundation only for new simulator building, $22,500
• 4630 Highway 54, All Over Maintenance, install in-ground pool, $71,113
