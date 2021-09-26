The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Sept. 1 to 21:
2226 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,554 square feet.
3825 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,736 square feet.
2209 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,860 square feet.
185 McFarland Road, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,421 square feet.
6836 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,852 square feet.
2301 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,142 square feet.
5007 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,624 square feet.
2348 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
2190 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,831 square feet.
6832 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,763 square feet.
1100 Walnut St., Steve Hayden. Change of use (I to B)/renovation and addition of RVBH offices, $7 million.
3817 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting. Construct a dental office building, $255,000.
3811 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting. Construct a dental office building, $230,000.
920 Frederica St. Suite 1004, Morgan Kirkland. Remodel office, Suite 1004, $9,200.
2200 E. Parrish Ave., The Malcolm Bryant Corp. Repairing vehicular-damaged building, $42,000.
320 Rudy Road, Crown Castle. Equipment modifications, $5,000.
6920 Kentucky 431, Lovins Concrete Construction. ADA handicap parking pad, $6,600.
4240 Benttree Drive, Daniel Roberts. Construct self storage, $120,000.
3080 Settles Road, Apex Renovation. Construct a 12-by-6 covered front porch addition, removing drywall for interior remodel, $35,000.
4819 Pleasant Valley Road, Christina Sumner. Construct a rear-covered porch and new deck, $18,000.
1921 Robin Road, White Bros. Home Improvement. Construct a covered front porch, $9,000.
4654 Boxwood Drive, Kristie Humphrey and Steven Peak. Residential interior remodel, $30,000.
9044 Miller Murphy Road, Lambert Post Frames. Construct a 30-by-40 P/F building, $27,000.
8904 Stillhouse Road, Keystone Construction, Justin Harris. Construct a post-frame building, $22,000.
5421 Gerald Drive, Ryan Stanley. Construct a detached P/F building (Lamberts), $12,304.
2230 S. Stratford Drive, James and Amanda Kuhlman. Construct a detached carport, $2,271.
3485 Kentucky 140 E., Daniel Humphrey. Construct a detached P/F building, $17,000.
5500 Dee Acres Drive, Joel Mills. Construct a P/F addition to existing building, $7,000.
6857 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,233 square feet.
3716 Sand Rock Trail, JMJ Custom Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,060 square feet.
3707 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,014 square feet.
427 Bark Cove, Jimmie Thurman. Construct a factory and storage, $61,000.
2913 Weslyan Park Drive, Teresa Carcres. Construct a covered porch addition and bedroom addition, $17,000.
1408 W. Parrish Ave., Alexander Dunaway. Repair termite and water damage on front wall. Gut remodel, first floor, $9,000.
1916 Venetian Way, Mike and Kelly Stinnett. Creating wider case opening between kitchen and dining room, $400.
2501 Fairview Court, Dan Thomas Custom Homes. Construct a two-story room addition, $80,000.
2301 Carter Road Apt. 2, J&M 02 LLC. Flooring, drywall, cabinetry, windows, door, paint for fire-damaged apartment, $25,000.
524 Omega St., Nicholas Husk. Kitchen remodel. Adding new cabinets and drywall, $20,000.
523 Worthington Road, Fred Baker. Construct a detached pole barn (Lambert’s), $47,000.
3633 Placid Place W., Robert Wilkerson. Construct a shed-style covered porch (full perimeter footer), $17,000.
1520 Hickory Lane, Disaster Team. Repair fire-damaged residence, $10,000.
608 Frederica St., Pat Cason. Remodel third floor, $150,000.
100 W. Third St., The Malcolm Bryant Cooperation. Combine suites 301 and 304 into one office (Suite 304), $17,500.
2362 Georgia Lane, Harold Wilson. Construct a detached carport, $4,000.
1323 W. Third St., Tommy Williams. Construct a wood-frame garage per building code, $13,000.
6315 Kentucky 142, Edward Dowdy. Construct a pool house, $15,500.
122 E. 18th St., Curtis Trogden. Change of occupancy — M to B. Installing new walls and doors, $30,000.
