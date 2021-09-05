The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31:
8347 Kentucky 56, JK Forever Homes. Construct a single-family residence, 3,414 square feet.
6812 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,619 square feet.
2195 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,858 square feet.
3861 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,313 square feet.
3005 Fairview Drive, Lanham Brothers. Construct a bathroom for horse fork, $72,536.
636 Southtown Blvd. #6, Armando Ortiz. Add 8-by-8 partition wall, steel studs and stainless cover, $500.
7765 Kentucky 56, Kenny Knott. Construct an 80-by-150 packaging building, $150,000.
8400 Texas Gas Road, Crown Castle. Equipment modifications for existing cell tower, $5,000.
3850 Frederica St., Marvin Staser. Construct a water fountain and landscape, $12,000.
4564 Fountain View Trace, J and M Contracting LLC. Closing in existing 12-by-12 back porch, framing walls with brick on outside, $16,000.
1640 Roosevelt Road, Brian Flaherty. Complete remodel of residence (kitchen, master bath and laundry room), $200,000.
421 E. 20th St., J and M Maintenance and Construction. Residential remodel — move interior wall, repair subflooring, framework in bathroom and adding bathtub/shower, toilet and vanity, $9,500.
4254 Springhurst Lane, Frank’s Plumbing and Heating. Adding a full bath within existing bedroom, $25,500.
2604 E. Victory Court, Jeff Greenwalt. Construct a detached pole barn (Lambert’s), $10,912.
9421 McCamish Road, Eric Sumner. Construct a detached P/F building (Whitesville Lumber), $8,000.
4514 Hayden Bridge Road, Joseph Burch. Construct a detached post-frame building, $22,865.
6366 Hayden Bridge Road, Douglas Seamless Gutter and Construction. Construct a 30-by-40 pole barn (Miller building), $26,400.
2931 Tanglewood Drive, Professional Pool Service Inc. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $17,900.
673 Stableford Circle, Sweetwater Pools and Outdoor Living. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $33,175.
3739 Boulder Lane, Superior Backyard Pools. Construct an in-ground swimming pool, $42,000.
3817 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting. Foundation only for a dental office building, $20,000.
3811 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting. Foundation only for a dental office building, $20,000.
