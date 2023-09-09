The following building permits were issued Aug. 30 — Sept. 5:
• 6572 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 1,786 square feet, $58,045
• 2800 Highway 279 South, TA Millay Construction, single-family residence, 6,399 square feet, $207,967
• 10447 Lanham Road, Connor Homes, single-family residence, 2,797 square feet, $90,902
• 6301 Highway 762, Keith Payne, single-family residence, 2,255 square feet, $73,287
• 3855 Heatherstone Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 3,496 square feet, $113,620
• 2579 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
• 2577 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family residence, 2,150 square feet, $69,875
• 10 Distillery Road, O’Bryan Contracting & Leasing, Inc., addition to warehouse, $66,000
• 3281 Hayden Road, Envision Contractors, finish out for Little Caesars, $96,975
• 3415 New Hartford Road, Hayden Construction, white box unit 3, $129,000
• 2713 Castlewood Place, David Hickey, front porch addition, $5,000
• 2409 North Stratford Drive, Building by Wayne Baker, interior remodeling, $75,000
• 4167 Highway 142, Phil Benningfield, construct enclosed porch, $27,000
• 3618 Jefferson St., Kevin Benson, convert interior closet into bathroom, $3,000
• 4729 Pecan Ridge Court, Pierce Roofing, construct rear covered porch, $37,500
• 2730 Parrish Ave. West, Harmon Construction, restaurant remodel, $100,000
• 2306 Highway 144, Harmon Construction, restaurant remodel, $100,000
• 1613 Wrights Landing Road, Barnett Builders, construct a pole barn addition, $8,000
• 1540 Bosley Road, Jeff McManaway, construct post-frame carport without sides, $10,000
• 1588 Barclay Ave., Maurice Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $115,000
