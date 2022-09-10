The following building permits were issued between August 31 and September 6:
• 655 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,482 square feet, $80,665
• 122 East 17th St., Ervin Hernandez Camey, single-family residence, 1,607 square feet, $52,227
• 4033 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., single-family residence, 2,913 square feet, $94,672
• 3816 — 3818 Legacy Run, Hagan Construction, duplex construction, 2,400 square feet, $250,000
• 3812 — 3814 Legacy Run, Hagan Construction, duplex construction, 2,392 square feet, $250,000
• 2148 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, multi-family residence, 3,620 square feet, $730,733
• 2156 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, multi-family residence, 4,077 square feet, $813,851
• 2162 East 19th St., Clayton Watkins Construction, multi-family residence, 4,082 square feet, $679,854
• 522 Highway 1207, Christy Sumner, install double-wide manufactured home, $60,000
• 8564 Crisp Road, JMJ Construction, enclosed logia addition and covered walkway, $534,360
• 3301 Frederica St., Jennifer Damron, modifications for dish wireless site, $106,906
• 720 Frederica St., John Marcelletti, Verizon cell tower upgrades, $10,000
• 2070 Tamarack Road, Ansco & Associates LLC, cell tower upgrades, $25,000
• 2101 West Parrish Ave., CKC Construction, front door canopy, $4,000
• 1201 Independence, Mike Courtney — MPC Land LLC, full interior remodel, $10,000
• 101 East 24th St., Mike Lewis Building, kitchen remodel, $15,000
• 1861 Oak Ave., Clayton Watkins Construction, building renovations, $527,168
• 218 Poplar St., Franks Plumbing, repair water damage, $3,000
• 4642 Englewood Drive, Josh McFadden, construct detached garage addition, $10,000
• 2517 Seminole Place, McFadden Services, repair exterior wall from HVAC unit, $500
• 425 Maple Ave., Paul Martin Builders, residential two-story addition, $70,000
• 111 Goldfinch Drive, Toby Newman, rear covered patio addition, $10,500
• 4513 Stonegate Drive, RBE Construction & Remodeling, residential additions, $80,000
• 2760 Veach Road, Mike Courtney, interior remodeling, $80,000
• 3118 Alvey Park Drive, Ste. 4, office remodeling for tenant, $27,000
• 3340 Arlington Drive, Douglas Howard, construct detached post-frame building, $17,000
• 10150 Hall School Road, Paul Schartung, construct detached post-frame garage, $28,939
• 4001 Hayden Bridge Road, Lambert’s Post Frame, construct post-frame building with covered porches, $39,000
• 4772 Pecan Ridge Court, Sweetwater Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $47,000
• 6208 Highway 144, Maurice Pools, in-ground swimming pool, $25,000
• 5513 Skyline Drive, Maurice Pools & Spas, in-ground swimming pool, $70,000
• 2018 Airport Road, Integrity, in-ground swimming pool, $51,000
