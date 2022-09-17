The following building permits were issued between September 7 and September 13:
• 6140 Pruden Lane, Dan Thomas Custom Homes LLC, single-family residence, 3,563 square feet, $115,797
• 2824 and 3826 Legacy Run, Hagan Construction, duplex, $250,000
• 3820 and 3822 Legacy Run, Hagan Construction, duplex, $250,000
• 1522 Stinnett Road, Kentucky Dream Homes, install new manufactured home, $64,600
• 417 Elm St., Jagoe Homes Inc., construct community center, $175,000
• 3805 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting, finish out for medical office building, $400,000
• 7949 Highway 60 East, Crown Castle USA, cell tower modifications, $15,000
• 8349 Highway 431, Crown Castle USA, cell tower modifications, $15,000
• 5221 Frederica St., Viper Construction, remodel existing space for Dollar Tree, $382,031
• 3053 Alvey Park Drive West, Ward Pedley Builders LLC, construct building shell, $126,000
• 1917 Hughes Ave., Shu Fei Jiang, rebuild rear home addition, $25,000
• 2928 Greenhill Drive, Lisa Kassinger, home renovations, $3,000
• 3576 Cannonade Loop South, Marty Clouse, rear covered patio addition, $17,000
• 3710 Kingling Drive, Justin Meredith, attached garage and covered patio, $15,000
• 2408 Hillbrook Parkway, Matt Woodfall/Woodfall and Sons, remove/replace deck, $9,500
• 11091 Old Leitchfield Road, Randy Murphy, construct covered post-frame building, $80,000
• 10653 Old Leitchfield Road, Homes by Mattigly C.M., detached garage, $237,000
• 10653 Old Leitchfield Road, Homes by Mattigly C.M., detached office building, $325,000
