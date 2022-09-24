The following building permits were issued from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20:
• 9859 Highway 662, Jones Roofing, construct pole-barn house, 3,000 square feet, $97,500
• 5021 Lonesome Pine Trail, Dale Hamilton, construct yard-barn house and yard-barn garage, $29,900
• 6599 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes, construct single-family residence, 1,893 square feet, $61,522
• 4824 Highway 81, Disaster Team, repair car damage to structure, $20,000
• 4820 Meadowlark Drive, ProFinish Remodeling, construct covered porch, $9,500
• 7234 Highway 81, James D. Warner, rear sunroom construction on manufactured home, $24,000
• 2403 Georgia Lane, Matt Wilson, interior remodeling, $28,000
• 1809 West Parrish Ave., Jason McPherson, remodeling, $3,000
• 4625 Springlane Drive, Lee Gardner, bathroom/utility room renovations, $5,000
• 5695 Ware Road, ANA Construction, construct rear covered porch, $21,500
• 525 Castlen St., H2G Commercial Solutions LLC, loading ramp addition, $7,125
• 325 Park Plaza Drive Ste. C, O’Bryan Contracting — Sean O’Bryan, change of occupancy, $30,000
• 8413 Highway 144, F.T. Kelley & Sons, construct in-ground swimming pool, $70,000
• 4125 Horseshoe Trace, Eric Hodges, construct in-ground swimming pool, $96,945
