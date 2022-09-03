The following building permits were issued between August 24 and August 30:
• 5750 Pleasant Point Road, JMJ Custom Homes, single-family residence, 5,585 square feet, $181,512
• 1070 Griffith Ave., JMJ Construction, single-family residence, 12,571 square feet, $408,557
• 6325 Ridge Brook Cove, Lee Miller Construction LLC, single-family residence, 2,508 square feet, $81,510
• 8237 Iceland Spur, Thomas Steele, single-family stick frame residence, 1,216 square feet, $39,520
• 3808 — 3810 Legacy Run, Hagan Construction, duplex, $250,000
• 1301 Bluff Ave., Chris Lovekamp, construct OCHS baseball training facility, $193,000
• 4800 New Hartford Road, Q & S Enterprises LLC, covered porch addition, $1,050
• 8825 Highway 2830, Susan Coz Development, Dollar General new construction, $600,000
• 2512 Lawrin Court, Clayton Contracting, sunroom addition, $28,000
• 358 Hill Ave., Denton Cooper, interior renovations, $75,000
• 3562 Woodlane Drive, Wes Patton — Preferred Quality Construction, deck replacement and construction, $26,000
• 830 Clay St., Jeff Sanford, interior remodel, $45,000
• 7236 Highway 762, Rebecca Mosgrove, home addition, $75,000
• 2505 Spencer Drive, Mike Lewis Building, kitchen remodeling, $8,000
• 1463 Hunting Creek Ct., T.C.B. Custom Cabinets, interior remodeling, $5,000
• 7046 Wayne Bridge Road, Jerry Bailey, interior remodel, $25,000
• 617 Chuck Gray Court Building B, ReproIndy Inc., interior remodel, $18,500
• 617 Chuck Gray Court Building A, ReproIndy Inc., interior remodel, $12,500
• 636 Chuck Gray Court Units 25 — 36, ReproIndy Inc., interior remodel, $16,000
• 636 Chuck Gray Court Units 13 — 24, ReproIndy Inc., interior remodel, $16,000
• 636 Chuck Gray Court Units 1 — 12, ReproIndy Inc., interior remodel, $16,000
• 9209 Highway 56, J & M 02 LLC, range hood installation, $19,000
• 200 East 3rd St. Ste. 101, The Malcolm Bryant Corporation, interior renovation, $2,280
• 3817 Fairview Drive, CR Contracting, construct second-floor addition, $15,000
• 1900 Southeastern Parkway, O’Bryan Contracting & Leasing, addition and remodel, $584,000
• 3310 West 2nd St., Wilkerson Plastering & Acoustics, interior remodeling and expansion, $21,000
• 301 East 20th St., Johnny Goodman, finish-out room above detached garage, $30,000
• 6194 Old Highway 54, Phil Benningfield Construction, construct stick-frame garage, $22,000
• 7236 Highway 762, Rebecca Mosgrove, construct detached pole barn, $27,000
• 3855 Locust Hill Drive, Carl Cole, construct detached garage, $200,000
• 127 East 23rd St., Honest Abe Roofing, roof replacement, $23,212
• 1674 Barclay Ave., Levi Reames, construct in-ground swimming pool, $80,000
• 3842 Little Bluestem Drive, Sweetwater Pools, construct in-ground swimming pool, $44,000
• 385 Hill Bridge Road, Jeremy Travis Excavating, construct in-ground swimming pool, $50,000
• 5458 Ridge Point Court, Integrity Backyard Builds, construct in-ground swimming pool, $168,000
