The following building permits were issued last week:
2466 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet
2464 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet
2524 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,299 square feet
1907 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,126 square feet
234 Frederica St., Envision Contractors, remodel 1,620 square feet, $180,000
7740 Kentucky 2830, Daviess Fiscal Court, clay target tower, $10,000
5151 Frederica St., Taylor Brothers Construction, remodel Target, $2.24 million
5866 Horrell Road, Cavanaugh Pools, in-ground pool, $44,000
9307 Fenwick Road, Cavanaugh Pools, in-ground pool, $44,000
254 Redbud Road, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $43,375
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.