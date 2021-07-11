The following building permits were issued last week:

2466 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet

2464 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,150 square feet

2524 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,299 square feet

1907 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,126 square feet

234 Frederica St., Envision Contractors, remodel 1,620 square feet, $180,000

7740 Kentucky 2830, Daviess Fiscal Court, clay target tower, $10,000

5151 Frederica St., Taylor Brothers Construction, remodel Target, $2.24 million

5866 Horrell Road, Cavanaugh Pools, in-ground pool, $44,000

9307 Fenwick Road, Cavanaugh Pools, in-ground pool, $44,000

254 Redbud Road, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $43,375

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.