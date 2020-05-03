6500 London Pike Spur, no applicant listed. Construct a single-family residence, 3,581 square feet.
3130 Burlew Blvd. — Building #5, SJS Properties. Construct four-plex, building #5, 3,050 square feet.
3130 Burlew Blvd. — Building #4, SJS Properties. Construct four-plex, building #4, 3,050 square feet.
3130 Burlew Blvd. — Building #3, SJS Properties. Construct four-plex, building #3, 3,050 square feet.
3130 Burlew Blvd. — Building #2, SJS Properties. Construct four-plex, building #2, 3,050 square feet.
3130 Burlew Blvd. — Building #1, SJS Properties. Construct four-plex, building #1, 3,050 square feet.
1908 E. 22nd St., Joshua Horn. Construct a front deck, $1,200.
11799 Fullenwider Road, Rebecca Rickard. Construct a front porch addition, $4,000.
1015 Standish Place N., Mark Tipmore. Interior remodel of residence, removing walls for open floor, $30,000.
611 E. 22nd St., Chris Richards. Completely gut house, move cased opening approximately three feet, $25,000.
5530 Pleasant Valley Road, Osowicz Builders. Construct a front porch addition, $40,000.
2509 Downing Drive, Tom Rhinerson. Construct a sunroom addition, $7,000.
9010 Short Station Road, Ethan and Kate Ford. Change of occupancy — convert P/F building to residence, $26,000.
11815 Jackson Road S., Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling Inc. Construct a room addition and garage addition, $200,000.
4735 Breeze Court W., Kristy Nalley. Construct a rear patio cover, $2,154.
2935 Kentucky 54, G&R Contracting. Alterations to existing fireworks sales building, $2,000.
2938 Frederica St., JP Morgan Chase Bank. Renovation, ADA teller, $135,000.
3160 Kentucky 54, JP Morgan Chase Bank. Renovation, ADA teller, $95,000.
4733 Windstone Drive, Tom Jenny. Construct a detached garage, $12,000.
8133 Windy Hill Road, John Nantz. Construct a 30x40 garage, $18,294.
